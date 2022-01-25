Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,110 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,018,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $179,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $133.30. 254,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,897,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $242.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

