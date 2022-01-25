Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express stock traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.06. The stock had a trading volume of 195,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.42. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.