Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 65.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

