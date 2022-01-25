Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. CSX makes up about 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

CSX traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. 229,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,472,652. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

