Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.35. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 321,364 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a P/E ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 0.01.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

