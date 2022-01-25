Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Curis by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Curis by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Curis by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $9,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Curis stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.78. Curis has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

