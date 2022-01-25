Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.40

Shares of Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.40 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.44), with a volume of 285916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.20 ($1.45).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.15. The company has a market capitalization of £470.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.