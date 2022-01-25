Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $14,454,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

