Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 11,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 317,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

