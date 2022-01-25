Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

