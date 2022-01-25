CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 350,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,230,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

CVSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.