cVault.finance Market Capitalization Hits $83.72 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $83.72 million and approximately $201,877.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8,371.57 or 0.22817354 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

