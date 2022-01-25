CVCoin Price Hits $0.0804 on Top Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $995,424.07 and $3,920.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.16 or 0.06641472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,369.46 or 0.99518360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006333 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

