CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.63. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 23,782 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVV. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

