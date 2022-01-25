CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.63. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 23,782 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
