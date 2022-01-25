CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 203,641 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

