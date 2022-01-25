CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 160,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,557,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,836,000 after purchasing an additional 675,151 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

