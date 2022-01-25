CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $8,098.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.42 or 0.06591131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.21 or 0.99962614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049637 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

