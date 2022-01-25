CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR):
- 1/24/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $195.00.
- 1/6/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $9.94 on Tuesday, hitting $130.35. The company had a trading volume of 694,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.49. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.11 and a beta of 1.28.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
