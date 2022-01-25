CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR):

1/24/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $195.00.

1/6/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $9.94 on Tuesday, hitting $130.35. The company had a trading volume of 694,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.49. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.11 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 308.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

