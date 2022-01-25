CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $344,586.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00096130 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,861.85 or 1.00007870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00293107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00028607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.