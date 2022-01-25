Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $77,099.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $131.70 or 0.00360112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,433 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

