Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Reaches $0.0482 on Exchanges

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $63.31 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.05 or 0.06588754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,874.06 or 0.99814580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars.

