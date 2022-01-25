CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

CBAY stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $206.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

