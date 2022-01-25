CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. CyrusOne accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7,060.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.24. 121,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,869. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

