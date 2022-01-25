CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 2,021,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,134,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

About CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.