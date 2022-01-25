Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Up 3.3%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s share price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 319,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

CYXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

