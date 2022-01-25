D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

NYSE:DHI opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

