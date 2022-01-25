DAFI Protocol (DAFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $376,102.00

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $376,102.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 540,881,700 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

