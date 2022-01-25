Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $927.10

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 927.10 ($12.51) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.64). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.64), with a volume of 105,748 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of £569.15 million and a PE ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 643.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 927.10.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a GBX 568 ($7.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. H. Parry sold 12,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($14.06), for a total transaction of £130,927.30 ($176,642.34). Also, insider Kevin Beatty sold 604,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.57), for a total value of £6,532,423.20 ($8,813,307.07). Insiders sold 821,640 shares of company stock valued at $878,929,111 in the last ninety days.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.