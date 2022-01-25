Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.81 Billion

Brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce sales of $7.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.06 billion. Danaher reported sales of $6.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $29.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.95 billion to $29.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.55 billion to $31.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Danaher stock opened at $276.86 on Tuesday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.62 and its 200 day moving average is $308.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,424,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.