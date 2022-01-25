Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,196 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Danaher worth $287,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $4.62 on Tuesday, hitting $272.24. 40,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $194.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.62 and a 200-day moving average of $308.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

