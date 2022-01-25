Daniel Richard Mazziota Acquires 5,000 Shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00.

Shares of AMPG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,027. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.66 and a quick ratio of 34.51.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPG. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 66.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 146.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,283 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

