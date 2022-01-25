DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $178.79 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00007602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $178.79 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.48 or 0.06671327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.48 or 1.00148390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049498 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,122 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

