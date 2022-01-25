DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.71 million and $172,215.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00097118 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,232.13 or 0.99983425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00029360 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00432308 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.