DAOventures (DVD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,711.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $381,600.05 and approximately $1,711.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009282 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

