Datamine Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $232,186.21 and $7,629.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00279006 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005945 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000915 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.47 or 0.01125998 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,350 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

