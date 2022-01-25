Datarius Credit Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $18,807.78 and $44.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.