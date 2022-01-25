DAV Coin Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $988,359.37 and approximately $1.88 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00097609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,363.05 or 1.00078240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00296704 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00029231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.