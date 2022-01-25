DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DaVita by 20.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 250.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.77.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

