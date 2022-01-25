Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.93 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $116.11 million and $3.93 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

