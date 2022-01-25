DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Hits $5.68 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. DECOIN has a market cap of $5.68 million and $48.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006928 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,083,985 coins and its circulating supply is 56,267,255 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

