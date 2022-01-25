DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches One Day Volume of $48.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $5.68 million and $48.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006928 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,083,985 coins and its circulating supply is 56,267,255 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

