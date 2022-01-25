Deeper Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $105.81 million and $1.74 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00050789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.48 or 0.06671327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.48 or 1.00148390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049498 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

