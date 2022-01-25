DeepOnion Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $270.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002519 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016088 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007873 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,625,637 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

