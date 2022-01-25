DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $0.29

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $551,763.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.46 or 0.06637564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,281.84 or 0.99700880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006262 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,330,827 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

