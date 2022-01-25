DeFine Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.01 Million (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. DeFine has a total market cap of $81.75 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFine has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.94 or 0.06633221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,859.58 or 1.00001692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00049320 BTC.

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

