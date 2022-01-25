DeFiner (FIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.25 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $281,469.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00041865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006487 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.