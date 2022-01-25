Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $287,639.04 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after buying an additional 150,965 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

