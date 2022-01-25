Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €155.88 ($177.13).

Shares of DHER stock traded down €6.02 ($6.84) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €68.58 ($77.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is €100.33 and its 200-day moving average is €112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($161.31).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

