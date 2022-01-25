Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE DELL opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

