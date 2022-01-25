Delphy Tops 1-Day Volume of $78,660.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $502,705.80 and approximately $78,660.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.